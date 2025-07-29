Electrocution death probe: UPPCL chief seeks time-bound report from chief engineer

LUCKNOW Amid growing public outcry, UPPCL chairman Ashish Goel ordered a multi-angle investigation into Sunday’s tragedy in Shankarpuri Colony, seeking a comprehensive report by the weekend from the chief engineer of the Lucknow central zone. He instructed officials to carry out a detailed probe examining all critical aspects that could have contributed to the fatal incident. The Shankarpuri Colony, where an eight-year-old boy died after accidentally coming in contact with a high-voltage transformer on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“This is a deeply disturbing and unacceptable event. We are committed to ensuring accountability at all levels and preventing such incidents in future,” Goel stated in an internal communication to senior staff.

Sources within the power department indicate that a senior-level internal committee may be formed to carry out an independent technical audit and preliminary reports are expected by the weekend.

“The fencing was broken for months. Children play in that park every day. We kept warning officials, but nothing happened,” said Usman, a resident of the area.

Officials from the electricity department were seen inspecting transformers in nearby areas, and emergency fencing repairs have reportedly been initiated across multiple zones in the city.

Kamran Beg, corporator of the area, said: “While this incident has highlighted the immediate dangers of neglected public infrastructure, it also raises broader concerns about the standard operating procedures followed by power utilities in densely populated areas. Any inquiry would only be fruitful if outcome of this investigation could lead to systemic reforms, including stricter audit protocols, accountability frameworks for field engineers and improved grievance redressal systems.”

KEY FOCUS AREAS OF PROBE

Condition of transformer fencing prior to incident: Officials have been asked to provide documentation and photographic evidence showing the state of fencing and security measures around the transformer before the accident occurred.

Responsibility of feeder management: The investigation will determine who was responsible for power distribution and local feeder safety in the area and whether any lapses in supervision or operational procedure were involved.

Maintenance history: A detailed log of recent inspections, repairs and maintenance activities is being reviewed. Photographs and records from prior visits will be cross-verified with current site conditions.