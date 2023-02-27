Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Now, BJP MLA says will make mafia bite the dust

Now, BJP MLA says will make mafia bite the dust

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 27, 2023 11:42 PM IST

This time, it was used by BJP lawmaker Shalabh Mani Tripathi, soon after Arbaaz, 22, an assailant who was among those who shot Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 Raju Pal’s murder case, was killed in an encounter with security forces.

The ‘mafia ko mitti main mila denge (will make mafia bite the dust)’ remark used by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reverberated in the Uttar Pradesh assembly again.

I made the remark in the assembly for I believe that when made by the chief minister, it showcased our government’s zero tolerance approach towards crime and criminals, says BJP lawmaker Shalabh Mani Tripathi. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
I made the remark in the assembly for I believe that when made by the chief minister, it showcased our government’s zero tolerance approach towards crime and criminals, says BJP lawmaker Shalabh Mani Tripathi. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

This time, it was used by BJP lawmaker Shalabh Mani Tripathi, soon after Arbaaz, 22, an assailant who was among those who shot Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 Raju Pal’s murder case, was killed in an encounter with security forces.

“I made the remark in the assembly for I believe that when made by the chief minister, it showcased our government’s zero tolerance approach towards crime and criminals. That is why Yogi ji’s remark trended on social media and people across the country appreciated him. The government’s clear policy is evident in police functioning,” Tripathi, a BJP lawmaker from Deoria (Sadar) said.

“Umesh Pal ki hatya main jo shaamil apraadhi tha usko police ne maar giraya hai, usko mitti main milane ka kaam kiya hain. Ye Yogi ji ki sarkaar hain. Hum sab log Yogi ji ki karya shaili ko jaantey hain. Main ye kehna chahunga ki ek to maara gaya hain, baaki jo bachche hain wo bhi bahut jald mitti main milaye jayenge (one involved in Umesh Pal’s murder has bitten the dust. We all know Yogi ji’s style of functioning. One has gone, very soon the rest of the gang too will be eliminated),” the BJP lawmaker had said in the UP assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out