Rajan Ramgopal Verma on his Hindi debut Jhaad Phoonk: Horror is the hero of the film if it is well made and gives the right message

Uttar Pradesh-based writer and actor-turned-director Rajan Ramgopal Verma, known for his work in Gujarati cinema, recently made his Hindi film debut with OTT feature film Jhaad Phoonk, which he shot entirely in Uttarakhand. He says the film is inspired by his childhood and the growing-up years he spent in his hometown, Aligarh. Filmaker Rajan Ramgopal Verma

“I grew up watching this jhaad-phoonk in my birthplace and the nearby region. It is prevalent all over but mainly in UP-Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal etc. In my childhood, it happened to me too when I was taken to someone to ward off evils. The stem of faith and superstition in Jhaad Phoonk is from my real-life experiences,” he says.

The idea kept cooking in his mind for years, and on the back end, he kept working on it and developed the script.

About the concept, he says, “It’s all about belief but practically a superstition – be it taking a different path jab billi rasta kaatti hai ya neem ki jhaad se bimari jhadwana! The fact is that you need a doctor when there is an illness, but in faith, people do such things. They manifest that their belief will cure them. So, dono vishwas aur andhvishwas humare andar rehta hai.”

Verma is kicked about the horror concept, which he believes has a strong market and dedicated viewers who love getting the thrill.