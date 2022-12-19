Home / Cities / Lucknow News / STF Agra busts solvers’ gang, arrests three

Published on Dec 19, 2022 11:57 PM IST

The STF made the arrests from Jim Corbett Public School at RK Puram and from near ISBT bus stand in Agra on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Sharma and Banti of Agra and Arun Singh of Shamli (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Agra unit of the special task force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh has unearthed a solvers’ gang and arrested three people allegedly involved in helping aspirants of high court junior assistant and paid apprentice through solvers.

The STF made the arrests from Jim Corbett Public School at RK Puram and from near ISBT bus stand in Agra on Sunday. Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Sharma and Banti of Agra and Arun Singh of Shamli.

Cops also recovered one admit card and three cell phones from them. After getting information, an STF team led by inspector Ravinder Kumar carried out a raid at the Jim Corbett Public School at RK Puram, Gailana Road, in the afternoon.

With the help of the principal of the institution, the STF nabbed Kuldeep Sharma who was writing the test in place of Vikas Kumar Rathi with the help of a forged admit card.

Thereafter, in a late-night raid near the ISBT bus terminal, the cops arrested Arun Singh and Banti. However, two other gang members fled the spot. The STF is carrying out raids to arrest them too.

Story Saved
