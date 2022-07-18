Three U.P. students among four joint ICSE exam toppers
Three students from Uttar Pradesh were among the four joint toppers of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 examination 2022 the results of which were declared on Sunday. These students are Kanishka Mittal from City Montessori School (CMS), Kanpur Road, Lucknow, Anika Gupta, Sheiling House School, Kanpur and Pushkar Tripathi of Jesus and Mary School, Balrampur. They all secured 499 marks out of 500 (99.8%). One more student, Hargun Kaur Matharu of St Mary’s School, Pune, also shared the honour with them.
As many as 16 students from Uttar Pradesh made it to the merit list of top three ranks comprising 110 students across country in the ICSE examination 2022. Of them, 12 students are from Lucknow alone, two from Kanpur and one each from Balrampur and Lakhimpur Kheri, according to merit list made available by the Council for Indian school Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
Four Lucknow students jointly shared second rank with 34 others in the country. They are Sariya Khan, CMS, Mahanagar Lucknow, Raeena Kausar, CMS, Gomti Nagar, Kshitij Narayan, CMS Gomti Nagar Extension and Archita Singh, CMS, Mahanagar. They all obtained 498 out of the total 500 marks (99.60%).
Nine students from U.P. jointly shared third rank with 72 others in the country. They are Priyamvada Singh of Seth MR Jaipuria, Lucknow, Amogh Anant, CMS Aliganj, Aditi, CMS Jail Road, Aditya Chandak, U.P. Kirana Sewa Samiti Vidyalay, Kanpur, Prakhar and Saksham Rastogi of Colvin Taluqdars’ College, Lucknow, Saanvi Purwar of La Martiniere Girls’ College, Shagun Singh, CMS, Kanpur Road, Saksham Garg of Vivekanand Academy, Bhira, Lakhimpur Kheri. They all secured 496 out of 500 marks (99.4%).
Of the 16 students from Uttar Pradesh who figured on the merit list of 110 students, eight are from different branches of CMS, 2 from Colvin Taluqdars’ College. Anup Raj, principal, Colvin Taluqdars’ College, said, “It is exhilarating to see students of Colvin on the merit list of the country. It is an indication that college academic graph is on the rise.”
Uttar Pradesh students have registered better pass percentage of 99.98% over all India’s 99.97%. A total of 47,085 students, including 26,930 boys and 20,155 girls, appeared in the exam in the state.
“For the first time in the history of the Board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year i.e. semester 1 examination held in November/December 2021 and semester 2 examination in April/May this year for both the ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) levels,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE.
Two more trains in Pune railway division to get vista dome coaches
Following a good response to the vista dome coaches in both Deccan Queen Express and Deccan Express, the Pune railway division is all set to introduce these coaches in two more trains running between Pune and Mumbai and Pune and Secunderabad namely, Pragati Express (number 12126) and Shatabdi Express (number 12025), respectively. Both these trains had been stopped since the countrywide lockdown in March 2020 and are resuming operations after a long gap.
Ludhiana: Elderly man held with 1-kg opium
A team of anti-narcotic cell-1 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a 60-year-old man with 1-kg opium . The accused has been identified as Jagdish Singh alias Baba of Jawaddi Kalan. Anti-narcotic cell-1, in-charge, Inspector Satwant Singh, said Baba was nabbed near a petrol pump on Jawaddi bridge. The Inspector added that Baba earlier worked as a property dealer is now into farming and has been peddling drugs for the past 10 years.
Protesting for hike in stipend: GADVASU intern on hunger strike for 4 days rushed to hospital
An intern at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), who had been on hunger strike for the past four days demanding hike in stipend, had to be rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. The student, Shivam, was rushed to the civil hospital and his condition is stable. Earlier in the day, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi had spoken to the protesting students to convince them to lift the strike.
Public participation a must to revive groundwater conservation methods: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off “Digital Groundwater Raths” here marking the beginning of the “Groundwater Week” across the state to create awareness among the people for better conservation, management and use of the groundwater. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The 'Digital Groundwater Raths' will increase public awareness and will ensure public participation in the revival of traditional methods of groundwater conservation, making the 'Groundwater Week' (July 16 to 22) successful throughout the state.”
Residents blame LMC inaction for pig menace
Lucknow After the deaths of a number of pigs in Faizullahganj, residents have blamed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation for not catching pigs despite repeated requests. They have blamed the inaction of the LMC for the rising pig menace in various corners of city. However, LMC officials have their own explanations for their failure to control the population of pigs and stray dogs in the city.
