Mercury goes up, winter withdrawal begins

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 20:08 IST

After weeks of below-normal temperatures, the mercury has finally started to rise in what analysts say is a prelude to the withdrawal of the winter season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thursday recorded the highest minimum temperature of February and the second highest of the year.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 12.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, against 8.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, a day earlier.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 27.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average against 25.5, a notch above the season’s average, a day earlier.

“Thursday’s minimum temperature was so far the highest this month and second highest of the season. The first was recorded on January 8 at 12.5 degrees, five notches above the season’s average. Currently, the season’s average till February 14 will be 10.4 degrees for minimum and 23 degrees for maximum,” said an IMD official.

According to the official, the temperatures will keep rising for another four to five days from February 14, with the minimum and maximum likely to hover around 13 and 26 degrees Celsius.

“The temperatures are likely to increase or remain above the season’s average. Even if they fall after the cold north-westerly winds resume, the margin of fall is not expected to be very high. Winters is now withdrawing or we can say this is the transitional phase between winter and spring,” said Mahesh Palawat, director of the private weather forecasting agency, Skymet.

The air quality also improved due to the high-speed dry and warm westerly winds even as local emission due to dumping and burning of industrial waste -- plastic and chemical — in green belts continued unabated in Noida.

The wind speed is expected to increase on Friday and Saturday and flush the pollutants. On Thursday, the wind speed varied between 20 and 25kmph, which is likely to be 25-30 kmph on Friday, IMD officials said.



Meanwhile the air quality of Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida improved from very poor to poor.

The air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Thursday, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 226 against 322 a day earlier. The AQI of Ghaziabad was 254 against 342 a day earlier, while the AQI of Greater Noida was 218 against 344 a day earlier.