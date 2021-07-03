Auto driver, mob assault three in Kalyan; 11 arrested

A woman and her two friends were allegedly assaulted by a mob including an autorickshaw driver and his friends in Kolsewadi, Kalyan on Friday night.

The incident took place when the woman was returning home in the auto and the driver tried to molest her. She called two of her friends — Rahul Gadekar, 28, and Bunty Pradhan, 30 — who came and confronted the driver, following which the driver, along with around 10 to 11 friends, assaulted the three.

Kolsewadi police registered a case and arrested 11 persons, including the auto driver identified as Sagar Mhatre, 27.

A police officer said, “The 30-year-old woman, who works in Ulhasnagar, had boarded the auto towards Dombivli. The driver made lewd comments and asked for her phone number, following which she got into an argument with the driver. The driver allegedly slapped her. She then attacked him in self-defence and called her friends to help her.”

The two reached the spot near Kalyan (East) and confronted Mhatre.

The officer added, “The driver then called his friends who assaulted the three with belts and hands. One of the villagers, Gulam Makbul, recorded a video of the same and tweeted to Thane Police. We have arrested 11 persons. Gadekar and Pradhan, who were assaulted, also registered complaints.”