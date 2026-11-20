Mumbai: A day after announcing that Dadar railway station would be renamed Chaityabhoomi, the Maharashtra government appears to have taken a U-turn. The reference to the Dadar railway station in the state government’s press release issued on Wednesday was a clerical error, officials said. (Hindustan Times)

Officials from the chief minister’s office (CMO) told HT on Thursday that it isn’t the 173-year-old Dadar railway station that will be renamed, but rather the Dadar metro station on the Aqua Line, which was opened last year.

The reference to the railway station in the state government’s press release issued on Wednesday was a clerical error, said a senior official from the CMO, requesting anonymity.

The proposal to rename the Dadar metro station had already been sent to the Centre for approval. However, the Centre had asked the state to forward it only after the proposal received the approval of a state-level committee constituted for the purpose, the official said.

“Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was referring to this proposal during a review meeting convened to discuss preparations for Mahaparinirvan Diwas. However, the concerned officials got confused, resulting in a factual error in the press release issued by the state government,” the official added.

The clarification came a day after the state government announced that the formalities to rename Dadar railway station would be completed during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature. The announcement drew criticism from political parties, local residents and social media users.

Chaityabhoomi, in Dadar, is the memorial where Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, was cremated after his death on December 6, 1956. His followers have been demanding for decades that Dadar railway station be renamed Chaityabhoomi.

Among those who opposed the state government’s announcement was the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which alleged that the views of local residents had been completely ignored in taking the decision.

“The opinions of Dadarkars were not considered while changing Dadar’s name. The move can erase Dadar’s identity and the government should consider the views of residents before proceeding,” said MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar.

Meanwhile, the state government has moved to bring the naming and renaming of metro stations in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur under its direct control. It has constituted a committee headed by Fadnavis to decide on the names of existing and upcoming metro stations in the three cities.

An order to this effect was issued by the state urban development department on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who holds the urban development portfolio, will co-chair the committee. MPs and MLAs from the respective regions, as well as mayors and heads of local bodies and planning authorities, will also be represented on the panel.

The move establishes a centralised mechanism for decisions that were previously left to the respective metro project implementing agencies. Even the names proposed for new stations will now require the committee’s approval.

The government resolution lays down criteria to guide the committee’s decisions, including the cultural heritage, historical significance and geographical importance of a station’s location.

It also directs the panel to avoid confusion arising from identical or similar station names, ensure that names are easy to pronounce and reflect the station’s geographical location and surrounding locality.

The guidelines further call for a balance in symbolic representation, including the naming of stations after political leaders and deities, while seeking to avoid controversies.

The new order supersedes a February 23, 2024, circular that had allowed metro project implementing agencies to decide on the naming and renaming of stations at their own level.