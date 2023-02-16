Fraudsters dupe several with job promise

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping several job seekers by promising them jobs in the social welfare department with the help of two others.

According to Govandi police, the arrested accused was identified as Nikhil Malve.

The matter came to light after a Govandi resident, Yeshwant Kadam, filed a complaint against Malve and other two— Shubham Mohite and Nilesh Kurtudkar.

Kadam was looking for employment opportunities for his younger son, Ratanjit, 32, who has completed masters in science (MSc). The complainant and his son paid a total of ₹7.3 lakh to the accused to secure a clerical job in Mantralaya, a police officer said.

On November 19, 2020, the complainant received a call from Mohite, who posed as a peon from the office of the then social welfare minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

“Mohite told us that our documents were verified and asked my son to bring original documents when he visits their office the next time,” Kadam said. “Kurtudkar called us posing as a corporator from Vikhroli and assured us that our work will be done,” he said. “After realising that Malve was lying, we threatened to approach the police and he returned ₹2 lakh,” he added.

“We have registered an offence against the accused and arrested Malve,” Hemraj Rajput, DCP of zone VI, said.

According to the police, the accused had posted about the government job advertisement on social media and it seems cheated several people by promising clerical jobs in the social justice department.