Maha eases norms for third gender individuals while applying for ration cards

Published on Sep 28, 2022 10:23 PM IST

Now, applications of transgenders would be considered if they have their names registered in the State Aids Control Society or have a voter ID, where they have been identified as third gender persons.

ByHT News Desk

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a resolution that relaxed norms for members of the third gender community for residential proof and identity proof on applying for a new ration card.

According to the latest notification, now their application would be considered if they have their names registered in the State Aids Control Society or have a voter ID, where they have been identified as third gender persons.

Earlier, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation had hired transgenders to take part in a cleaning drive at the Mini Seashore in Vashi. They also were invispread awareness on waste segregation in housing societies.

Recently, the Karnataka government announced reservation for 'male third gender' in recruitment to the state armed forces.

Activists have been appealing to the authorities to undertake surveys to understand the community better and set up welfare boards for the well-being of the community.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
