Jun 19, 2025
Man surrenders after killing relative, booked

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jun 19, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: A man walked into the Turbhe police station on Tuesday and revealed that he had killed a 22-year-old man in a fit of rage. The police subsequently recovered the deceased’s body from a waterfall in the forest behind Bavkuleshwar Temple in Mahape and booked the accused for murder.

Man surrenders after killing relative, booked

According to the police, the deceased, Sanjay Prakash Behera, and the accused, Suresh Dunu Honhaga, 20, were distant relatives and resided in the same locality in Mahape. The reason for the attack is still unknown, the accused said they were having an argument and in the heat of the moment, he attacked Behera with a blade.”

The police said that the incident occurred on Monday and the accused surrendered on Tuesday. “Following his revelation, a team went to the spot located 1.5 to 2 kilometers into the forest. The body was recovered from under a waterfall in a deserted, hilly jungle stretch behind Bavkuleshwar Temple. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death,” said the investigating officer of the case.

