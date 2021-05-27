Multiple applications by same students, LLM students blame Mumbai university

A day after the University of Mumbai (MU) said that admissions to the Masters of Law (LLM) course were conducted without any errors, applicants have highlighted more issues.

In a statement shared with the university vice-chancellor and the governor, LLM applicants have highlighted how a single candidate’s more than one application was accepted by the varsity despite a strict admission rule which states that a student cannot apply to more than one division of the course.

“As per the university circular dated May 15, only these seats which are vacant as per their list could be applied, and every student can apply to one division only. However, once they released the list of applications received, it showed the same applicant’s form being accepted for all six divisions,” said a student, who is one of those who have approached the university.

On May 15, the university’s department of law issued a notice allowing candidates, who couldn’t make it to the first five merit lists, to apply afresh to vacant seats for spot admissions. In the same notice, the department announced that the sixth merit list would be the last one.

There are around 600 seats for LLM in six divisions—Constitutional and administrative law, business law, intellectual property and information technology law, human rights law, criminal law and criminal administration and environmental and legal order.

As per a statement highlighted in bold in the same circular, MU stated “candidate should apply for only one group of LLM depending on availability of vacant seats as per the shared list”.

Some students highlighted how as per this list, only four seats in the general category were vacant across two of the six divisions.

“I had originally applied for group 2, but in the final round I could’ve applied to another group had the varsity announced the total vacant seats. Without sharing this basic information, the varsity later released a sixth merit list showing new admissions in the general category across all six divisions. How is this fair?” asked another applicant who scored 82 in her entrance exam and has lost a seat in one of the divisions to a student with 76 marks in the same exam.

A spokesperson for the university told HT that since the last admission round for LLM was a special spot-admission round, students were given a free hand to apply across any division as long as there are vacant seats available. Students, however, highlighted that the MU circular speaks otherwise.

“Originally there were only four seats in the general category across six divisions, which we displayed. In case, if the seats in the persons with disability (PWD) category have no applicants, only such seats can be converted to the general category, hence some students who knew the rules applied and got admission. This was a computerised process and no foul play has been highlighted,” said the spokesperson, who added that complaints against the admissions procedure should be addressed to the grievance redressal cell for proper verification.