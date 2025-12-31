Waldhuni ROB reopend, but without divider

THANE: On Monday, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) reopened the Waldhuni Rail Over Bridge (ROB), one of Kalyan’s most crucial flyovers, after completing its repairs within a record eight days against its scheduled timeline of 20 days. However, the bridge currently lacks essential safety features such as a central divider, lane and safety markings, and a pedestrian walkway, rendering it vulnerable to accidents. The Waldhuni bridge currently lacks essential safety features such as a central divider, lane and safety markings, and a pedestrian walkway, rendering it vulnerable to accidents (Pramod Tambe)

Vinod Mishra, a resident of Kalyan East who regularly uses the flyover, said, “Dividers help maintain lane discipline and reduce the chances of accidents. Considering the narrow width of the flyover and the movement of heavy vehicles, if installing dividers is not feasible, KDMC should at least provide lane markings, side railings, and proper pedestrian walkways to make it safer for both pedestrians and motorists. There is also a need to strengthen the side walls of the flyover.”

When contacted, Rohini Lokare, KDMC project in-charge, told HT, “Taking into consideration the importance of the bridge for traffic movement in Kalyan, we expedited the work using additional machinery and staff working 24x7, and completed the job in a record eight days. As the bridge is narrow (585 metres long and 7.5 metres wide), installing dividers is not possible. However, we will soon carry out lane markings, centre lane painting and other works.”

The Waldhuni ROB lacunae are shared by several other flyovers that have seen frequent mishaps. Last month, in the absence of a divider on the Ambernath flyover, a speeding car hurtled into the opposite lane and collided with multiple two-wheelers, killing four people. Dividers play a crucial role in reducing the intensity of collisions, lowering fatalities, and preventing wrong-side driving, one of the most common causes of traffic congestion and road rage in the region.

The four-kilometre-long Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover in Bhiwandi, which was built to improve traffic flow in the area, is similarly bereft of basic safety infrastructure. The absence of dividers, lane markings and other safety protocols resulted in frequent fatal accidents within a year of its opening, leading to protests and demands for safety.

Shailesh Waghmare, a resident of Mithpada Shelar in Bhiwandi, pointed out that the Balasaheb Thackeray flyover was notorious for accidents, as traffic rules were rarely followed. “With no dividers, non-functional street lights and no markings, drivers often overtake and drive in the wrong direction, causing collisions and traffic jams,” he said. “While we understand that conventional dividers may further narrow the road, slim barricades can still be installed to ensure lane discipline and reduce accidents.”

Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation commissioner Anmol Sagar told HT that it was impossible to install dividers on the flyover due to its narrow width. “However, we are in the process of implementing safety measures,” he said. “Reflectors, signage, and speed breakers will be installed. The work order is ready and will be issued once the election code of conduct is lifted.”

Sagar added that accidents on the flyover could not be reduced without a multi-pronged approach. “Regular enforcement of traffic rules by the traffic police, especially against speeding, overtaking, and wrong-side driving, and strict adherence to these rules by motorists are essential to improve road safety,” he said.

An official from the Thane traffic police said that ideally every road needed to have a central median, as it completely prevented head-on collisions. “However, on narrow roads where dividers cannot be installed, safety can still be enhanced by using curb stones, yellow lane markings, crash barriers and iron railings to reduce accidents and wrong-side driving,” he said. “Additionally, parapet walls on both sides prevent vehicles from falling off flyovers. In the Ambernath accident, a divider would have stopped the car from going into the opposite lane and killing four people.”