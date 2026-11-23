MUMBAI: For nearly 30 years, the Mann Deshi Foundation (MDF) has supported livelihoods and worked at building economic resilience in households in the drought-prone Mann Taluka, spanning Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts. After running cattle camps in earlier droughts, constructing check dams and rejuvenating wells, it has now launched a nine-month water crisis mitigation and livelihood protection plan for one of the state’s worst droughts ever. Chetna Gala Sinha, founder of the MDF and the Mann Deshi Bank for rural women, tells Mayura Janwalkar why farmers have begun selling their animals and why there is a risk of young women dropping out of colleges. ‘Women are the first to bear the brunt of a drought’

How is the drought crisis unfolding in villages?

Women are the first to bear the brunt of water scarcity situations since they fetch water for the family and for animals. Typically, there are two sources of water in villages—a well and Gram Panchayat- or municipal-supplied drinking water. Right now, both are insufficient so water is being distributed through tankers. In Mann taluka, some villages get tanker water once in 10 to 15 days.

In such a situation, apportioning the water between family and animals is a tough decision so many sell their animals to the butcher and leave the village. People have already begun doing so. Animals are an asset that take years to build, and the last thing that keeps you in the village. Once they are sold, the only recourse is migration to the cities to become a slum-dwelling construction worker.

What are the social implications of the agrarian crisis?

Nowadays, people raise cattle for regular cash flows, which helps them pay for their children’s higher education. Now that this income has reduced, we will see dropouts at the higher education level too. Parents would tell children to skip school or college in a drought year and go back later. But what happens if a girl drops out of college? The first thing the parents will want to do is to marry her off.

Do women suffer disproportionately in a drought?

Many village households had prepared to send their daughters for higher education. The girls would have studied further, probably got jobs and led a different life. That is definitely going to be impacted. In the 2012 drought, we had cattle camps to ensure that at least farmers’ milk business was not interrupted. We had told them they should let their daughters continue in school. But now there is so much uncertainty. They also want to keep their daughters’ education going but their situation is so fragile that they have no option.

How does this affect women’s financial health?

Women have savings mainly in three forms—the money that they put aside, the animals that are a major asset, and their gold. Gold rates were so volatile, no one knew when they would plummet. The price of animals fell sharply, and in the absence of rain, their savings were spent on fodder and other things. When drought hits at this scale, what are you left with? Your body is your only asset to use for hard labour. Now that too is in surplus. Nobody is finding work in villages and, in the city too, people are earning less than expected. The drought affects farmers on every level.

What role do cattle camps play in a drought?

If there is no fodder and water and you want to stop animals being sent to the butcher, that is the only way. Milk production is quite high in Maharashtra—if they get water and fodder, the animals will live. In 2012, not everyone had Jersey cows or big buffaloes. Now a lot of people have invested in cattle for selling milk, and water and fodder are important for them to survive.

Should mitigation measures pay more attention to women’s needs?

The biggest challenge for women is collecting water since they handle washing and the cattle sheds. Delivery of water at their doorstep reduces their labour. Again, it is mostly women who sell their crop at weekly markets. If their farms run dry, they will sell the yearly stock that they keep at home.

In places like Mann taluka, the temperature rises above 45 degrees from February onwards. It is not difficult to build shelters at weekly markets. Corporates should be encouraged to adopt villages. Primary health centres and civil society organisations should create more awareness about issues such as menstrual health and drinking enough water to prevent health issues.

What happens to women’s agency over their finances in a drought?

Financial agency is a major issue. When I save, I get to decide what I spend the money on. Village women often say that the man’s money is his own but the woman’s money is the family’s money. When women’s savings and their assets like cattle and gold are gone, along with the economic impact, it also impacts their ability to make financial decisions. They lose control over their wealth, mobility and position in society.