e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Noida: 55-year-old man from J&K goes missing

Noida: 55-year-old man from J&K goes missing

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:51 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
         

Noida: A 55-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir allegedly went missing from Noida’s Sector 18 on October 5.

According to the police, Tribhuvan Krishna Pandit, a resident of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir, was visiting his elder brother for the past few months in Greater Noida’s Sector Omicron 2.

“He left home on the morning of October 5. He had gone to Sector 18 market for some work. However, when he didn’t come back till evening, we got worried. He doesn’t keep a mobile phone so there was no way for us to contact him,” said RJ Pandit, the man’s brother.

He said that the family started looking for Tribhuvan and later found out that he had also visited his bank’s branch.

“We checked and got to know that he made a transaction at 11.04am for Rs 1,000, but after that there is no record of him. We filed a missing person’s complaint with Sector 20 police on October 7,” said the brother.

The family said that there was no reason for him to leave all of a sudden. “It has already been a few days and we want police to expedite the search,” the brother said.

Police officials said that efforts are on to look for the man. “We have verified the bank transaction and his whereabouts at that time. His information has been shared with other police stations as well. A search is on and hopefully, we will find him soon,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house office, Sector 20 police station.

top news
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Cong’s star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar polls
Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Cong’s star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar polls
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
To counter oppn’s posers, BJP releases songs on Nitish govt’s achievements
To counter oppn’s posers, BJP releases songs on Nitish govt’s achievements
Kim Jong Un says no coronavirus cases in North Korea
Kim Jong Un says no coronavirus cases in North Korea
CSK vs RCB Live: Fifty for Virat Kohli as RCB eye strong finish
CSK vs RCB Live: Fifty for Virat Kohli as RCB eye strong finish
India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In