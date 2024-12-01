Clash, firing over construction contract in Dadri; 10 held

GREATER NOIDA: Two rival groups clashed at Ecotech 11 area in Maycha village of Dadri in Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday after an altercation erupted over a construction contract dispute and soon escalated to exchange of verbal abuses, physical assault, and gunfire, police said, adding that at least 10 people were arrested on Saturday in the matter. The incident left one person Rahul, a resident of Maycha, injured. He already has charges slapped against him in a murder attempt case filed under Indian Penal Code. (HT Photo)

The incident sparked off after a clash erupted between a 12-member group of one Sumit Bhati and an eight-member group of Vishal (single name), officers said.

The incident left one person Rahul, a resident of Maycha, injured. He already has charges slapped against him in a murder attempt case filed under Indian Penal Code (Sections 307, 323, 34, 341, and 504), they added.

“The Dadri police promptly acted on the incident, arresting 10 accused involved in the clash and firing in Maycha village. During the investigation, we recovered a 32-bore pistol and live ammunition, which were used in the crime,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Based on Rahul’s complaint, a case has been filed at the Dadri police station.

The apprehended people were identified as Sumit Bhati, 30; Sonu Bhati, 38; Anuj, 26; Gaurav Nagar, 21; Sudhir Bidhuri,24; Neeraj Bhati,24; Rakam Singh,55; Naveen Bhati, 27; Vishal Bhati, 24, and Pappu alias Shyam Singh, 48, all residents of Maycha or nearby villages. Investigations revealed that several of these suspects have a criminal record, police said.

“A case has been registered against the accused people under Sections 191(2) (rioting), 190, 109, 115(2), 352, 3(5) of the Bharatiaya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act. Charges under Sections 3/25/27 of the Arms Act for possession and use of illegal firearms were later added after a 32-bore pistol and live ammunition were recovered from one of the accused, Pappu alias Shyam Singh,” the officer added.