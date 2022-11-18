Man held for assaulting guard at Greater Noida mall

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday arrested a Greater Noida resident for allegedly assaulting a security guard inside a shopping mall in Greater Noida West under the Bisrakh police station limits. The incident took place on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the incident took place inside the Gaur City mall situated at Chaar Murti roundabout. The suspect has been identified as Madhur Bhatia, who was visiting the mall with a couple of friends.

“An argument broke out after the security guard asked Bhatia to leave the mall as he was allegedly in an inebriated state. However, the argument escalated and Bhatia attacked the security guard and punched him multiple times on his face and head,” said Umesh Bahadur Singh, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station.

Police said that the security guard suffered injuries in the attack and was taken to a hospital for treatment. “People present in the mall intervened and the security guard was taken to a hospital. The suspect was arrested from his residence on Thursday after a complaint was registered by the victim,” said a police officer.

Bhatia was produced in a local court and was sent to 14-day custody, the police added.