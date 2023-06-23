Home / Cities / Others / Ayodhya seers back Uniform Civil Code, say Modi govt must implement it

Ayodhya seers back Uniform Civil Code, say Modi govt must implement it

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2023 08:01 PM IST

Significantly, UCC has always been a priority for the BJP. It has been part of the party’s manifesto since the beginning.

LUCKNOW Amidst a debate on the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the seers of Ayodhya have come out in support of the proposed reform. They have asked the central government to implement UCC at the earliest.

Streets of Ayodhya. (Representational photo)
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of the Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth of Ayodhya has urged the Centre to implement the UCC. “Like Ram Mandir, the UCC is also important for the country. The Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, must implement it at the earliest,” said Kamal Nayan, who is the successor to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

Significantly, UCC has always been a priority for the BJP. It has been part of the party’s manifesto since the beginning. “In the larger interest of the nation, the UCC must be implemented. The Centre should have taken this decision earlier,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Ayodhya.

In a similar vein, Raju Das, the priest of Hanuman Garhi Temple, has also demanded the rollout of the UCC. “The seer community has always been in support of the UCC. After the construction of the Ram Mandir, the next important thing is the rollout of the UCC,” said Raju Das.

