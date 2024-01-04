Ayodhya-Chitrakoot religious circuit next in line

Following the successful linkage of Ayodhya and New Delhi via Kanpur through the Vande Bharat train, concerted efforts are underway to create another significant religious circuit: Prayagraj-Chitrakoot-Kanpur and ultimately connect it with Ayodhya by the Amrit Bharat train. A view of Chitrakoot. (HT File Photo)

The BJP MP from Kanpur, Satyadev Pachauri, sent a letter to the railway ministry, and he will meet the railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnav, after January 22.

“The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya is on January 22, marking it as a day of pride for all Indians, as it comes after a struggle of 500 years,” said Pachauri, adding, “Our efforts are now directed to connecting Chitrakoot to Ayodhya, creating a religious circuit that includes Prayagraj, Kanpur and Banda.”

Railway officials, who did not wish to be named, said the circuit would garner a good passenger load, and at the same time, many religiously important places would be connected.

“In Kanpur, a special train has been running between Kanpur Central and the religious town of Bithoor for many decades. Prayagraj is also an immensely important religious city, and there is a route between Prayagraj and Chitrakoot too,” said a senior official.

Lord Rama and Sita spent a prolonged period in Chitrakoot after they were exiled for 14 years. The religious town boasts significant sites that bear evidence of their stay in that period.