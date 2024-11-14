Chhattisgarh HC quashes three FIRs against former ADGP

The Chhattisgarh high court has quashed three first information report (FIRs) filed against formera additional director general of police (ADGP) GP Singh, deeming the charges filed under the previous Congress-led government as “malicious.” The division bench, comprising chief justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal, delivered the ruling. (HT Correspondent)

The division bench, comprising chief justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal, delivered the ruling on Wednesday.

The cases against Singh, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, involved allegations of disproportionate assets, sedition, and extortion was filed in 2021.

In 2021, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had first registered an FIR against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and their investigations suggested that Singh had allegedly amassed assets exceeding his known sources of income.

Subsequent searches conducted from July 1 to July 3, 2021, uncovered movable and immovable assets worth an estimated ₹10 crore. Following the raids, Singh was suspended on July 5,2021 and Raipur police registered additional charges, accusing him of sedition and promoting enmity based on materials recovered during the searches.

Also Read:Himachal HC nullifies appointment of six Cong MLAs as CPSes

Later in 2021, an extortion case linked to an incident from 2015 was also registered at Supela police station of Durg district.

In January 2022, Singh was arrested in connection with the disproportionate assets case, but he was granted conditional bail by the high court in May of the same year.

Singh was subsequently given compulsory retirement in July 2023, although the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) ordered his reinstatement in April 2024.

Chhattisgarh advocate general Prafull Bharat confirmed the high court’s decision to quash the FIRs, a development hailed by Singh’s legal team, who maintained that the charges were baseless.

(With PTI inputs)