Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh HC quashes three FIRs against former ADGP

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 14, 2024 10:17 AM IST

The cases against the 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, involved allegations of disproportionate assets, sedition, and extortion was filed in 2021

The Chhattisgarh high court has quashed three first information report (FIRs) filed against formera additional director general of police (ADGP) GP Singh, deeming the charges filed under the previous Congress-led government as “malicious.”

The division bench, comprising chief justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal, delivered the ruling. (HT Correspondent)
The division bench, comprising chief justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal, delivered the ruling. (HT Correspondent)

The division bench, comprising chief justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal, delivered the ruling on Wednesday.

The cases against Singh, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, involved allegations of disproportionate assets, sedition, and extortion was filed in 2021.

In 2021, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had first registered an FIR against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and their investigations suggested that Singh had allegedly amassed assets exceeding his known sources of income.

Subsequent searches conducted from July 1 to July 3, 2021, uncovered movable and immovable assets worth an estimated 10 crore. Following the raids, Singh was suspended on July 5,2021 and Raipur police registered additional charges, accusing him of sedition and promoting enmity based on materials recovered during the searches.

Also Read:Himachal HC nullifies appointment of six Cong MLAs as CPSes

Later in 2021, an extortion case linked to an incident from 2015 was also registered at Supela police station of Durg district.

In January 2022, Singh was arrested in connection with the disproportionate assets case, but he was granted conditional bail by the high court in May of the same year.

Singh was subsequently given compulsory retirement in July 2023, although the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) ordered his reinstatement in April 2024.

Chhattisgarh advocate general Prafull Bharat confirmed the high court’s decision to quash the FIRs, a development hailed by Singh’s legal team, who maintained that the charges were baseless.

(With PTI inputs)

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //