Congress launches Gaurav Samvad drive to connect with Dalits

MEERUT In an effort to connect with Dalits, the Congress party has launched the ‘Dalit Gaurav Samvad.’ The initiative tasks the party’s organization with obtaining 500 ‘Dalit Paripatra’ forms from influential Dalits in each constituency. These forms will help identify the community’s common demands, shaping the party’s future strategies for Dalits. Representational photo (HT File)

The campaign commenced on October 9, commemorating the death anniversary of Dalit icon Kanshiram, and is set to continue until November 26.

Pradeep Narwal, the Party’s West UP Incharge and AICC member, emphasized the pivotal role of Dalit and Muslim voters in several western UP constituencies. The ‘Dalit Gaurav Samvad’ was devised to engage Dalits and align them with the Congress party.

Narwal stressed the campaign’s success across all state assembly constituencies. Leaders have been entrusted with the task of obtaining ‘Dalit Paripatra’ submissions from 500 influential Dalit personalities in each area.

Avneesh Kajla, the party’s district president in Meerut, highlighted the directive given to party leaders. They are to collect ‘Paripatra’ forms from Dalit teachers, professors, BDC members, panchayat representatives, doctors, and other professionals. The campaign’s objective is to understand and advocate for the common concerns and demands of the Dalit community after consolidating these submissions.

Kajla revealed that Meerut district, with six constituencies, has already collected over 2600 ‘Paripatra’ forms, progressing towards the target set for November 26. Each party leader has been tasked with acquiring seven submissions daily.

Despite some anonymous party members alleging that the campaign exists mainly on paper and lacks implementation on the ground, Narwal dismissed these claims. He underlined the growing support for the party and expressed confidence in its performance in the upcoming elections.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!