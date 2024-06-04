Couple held for man’s murder over illicit affair

Airport police on Monday arrested a couple in connection with the murder of a man over illicit affair. The victim’s body was found at Chandrasen village on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

Police said the victim’s body was hanged by the accused in a bid to pass off the murder as a suicide.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

An FIR of murder was registered against five persons on complaint of victim’s father. The other accused are still at large, police said.

As per reports, the body of 30-year-old Rajvendra Singh was found hanging at the house of one Phul Singh of Chandrasen village on Sunday. Rajvendra Singh was a resident of nearby Ganja village.

His father Narpat Singh and other kin alleged that Phul Singh and his kin killed Rajvendra and then hanged his body.

SHO of Airport police station Arun Kumar Singh said Phul Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh were questioned in this connection during which Phul Singh confessed to have strangulated Rajvendra.

He informed police that Rajvendra and his wife Pratibha were having an affair before their marriage. The duo continued with their relationship even after Pratibha got married to Phul SIngh some years back.

Phul Singh works as a security guard and Rajvendra used to come to his home in his absence. On Saturday night, Rajvendra was with Pratibha when Phul Singh suddenly reached home. He locked Rajvendra in a room and called his relatives. They assaulted Rajvendra and then strangulated him before hanging his body, said cops.