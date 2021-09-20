Drug bust: Two arrested with 2kg opium in Kaithal
The two men were travelling in a car when they were stopped for checking on the Kaithal - Hisar road, following which police recovered 2kg opium from the possession and arrested them on the spot
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 07:03 PM IST
In a major drug bust, the special task force (STF) of Ambala police arrested two persons with 2.1kg opium from Kalayat town of Kaithal district on Sunday night.
The accused have been identified as Shivam alias Kalu of Pundri and Gopal of Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.
Police said the accused’s car was stopped for checking on the Kaithal-Hisar road, following which the contraband was found in their possession. They have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and will be produced in the court for further interrogation, police said.