Goa halves licence fee to help beach shacks offset pandemic losses

For the second year in a row, the Goa government has waived beach shack fees to the tune of 50 per cent in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The move, announced by chief minister Pramod Sawant at a cabinet briefing on Thursday, comes on the back of shack operators demanding the licence fee be reduced to offer relief to the industry that has been severely hit by the pandemic.

As per the Goa shack policy, a shack operator has to pay up to ₹one lakh as a shack licence fee depending on the size and location of his shack. The shacks are usually set up after the monsoon season ends, beginning October, and are dismantled by May prior to the onset of the monsoons.

However, in view of the pandemic and lockdown last year, the shacks were set up unusually late in November owing to low footfall which began to pick up only in December. They also had to close earlier in March this year as cases picked up and the industry once again saw thin numbers before restrictions were imposed once again.

Shacks are a crucial part of the Goa beach experience and around 400 shacks are set up on Goa’s beaches each year offering visitors to sip and munch while enjoying a view of the waves.

President of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, Nilesh Shah, said that despite a recent uptick, numbers continued to remain low but much depended on the Covid situation on whether the trends will continue.

“A lot of verticals like casinos, watersports, river cruises, spas and nightclubs continue to remain closed as part of Covid restrictions. Depending on the situation over the next few weeks, if the government relaxes some of these restrictions, we could see an uptick in tourism,” Shah said.

President of the All Goa Shack Owners Welfare Society, Cruz Cardoso, said that the sentiment remained subdued across the industry, especially among the shack industry, after more than a year of restrictions. He was, however, hopeful that the reduction in the fee would help make ends meet.

“We had actually asked the government for a 100 per cent fee waiver and if not then it should be at least 75 per cent. But that the government has given us 50 per cent, we won’t hold a grudge for it. Something’s better than nothing. The numbers are yet to pick up. Maybe if the government allows more reopening then more tourists will come. But it all depends on the Covid situation and protocol will have to be followed,” he said.