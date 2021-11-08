Governance paralysed due to Sidhu, Channi infighting, claims Chugh

Chandigarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said that infighting between Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu has made a mockery of democracy in the state. Chugh claimed that the entire governance in Punjab stood paralysed due to the instability in the CMO, which has been under attack from the PCC president for the past six months.

“The Congress high command has been, amusingly, watching the cat fight in Punjab without doing anything even as the working of the constitutional offices has been paralysed,” he said, alleging that the Congress had failed on all fronts in the state under the ‘rule of mafias’.

He demanded that during the current assembly session, the Congress government should fulfil its promises made in the election manifesto including that of waiving ₹90,000 crore farmers’ loan, providing jobs to 60 lakh people and providing mobile phones. Chugh said it was unfortunate that instead of passing resolutions for fulfilling promises made in the election manifesto, the Channi government was contemplating passing a resolution against the BSF.