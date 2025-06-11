Inter-dist transfers of teachers to be done in only 15 UP dists

Application process for inter-district transfers of teachers in government-run primary (classes 1 to 5), upper primary (classes 6 to 8) and composite (classes 1 to 8) schools running under the UP Basic Education Council across the state started from Monday. Students in a government primary school in Prayagraj. (HT File)

This time teachers have opted for transfers in only 15 districts. A large number of teachers have been disappointed due to lack of vacancies for transfer in many of the big districts like Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

According to UP Basic Education Council secretary Surendra Kumar Tiwari, teachers will have to apply online by June 13 and submit a photocopy of their applications to the office of the Basic Shikha Adhikari (BSA) concerned. Online verification and data lock will be done at the BSA level on June 14. The transfer list will be issued and teachers will be relieved from their existing schools on June 16 through software developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC)-Lucknow, he added.

This time Assistant Teacher (Primary School), Headmaster (Primary School), Assistant Teacher (Upper Primary/Composite School) and Headmaster (Upper Primary/Composite School) have been given the option of transfer in 15 districts.

These districts are Balrampur, Banda, Bahraich, Badaun, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar and Sonbhadra.

A total of 13,266 posts of assistant teacher (primary school) are vacant in these districts, that is, 13,266 teachers from other districts can opt to get transferred to these districts. There are 410 posts of headmaster in primary school and 16,009 posts of assistant teacher in Upper Primary/Composite School while 3,369 posts of headmaster in Upper Primary/Composite School are vacant in the specified districts, officials shared.