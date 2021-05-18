‘Jammu and Kashmir’s oxygen capacity sees three-fold increase’: Government

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said that the oxygen capacity in the Union territory has increased from 15,000 litres per minute (LPM) to 50,000 LPM in about over a month. The government said that the UT saw more than a threefold increase in its oxygen capacity since April 01, 2021.

“From 15,000 LPM on 1st April, installed capacity of oxygen plants in the UT has increased to 50,000 LPM on 17th May 2021,” J&K’s department of information and public relations (DIPR) said in a tweet.

“Prompt effort by the administration substantially augments the capacity and availability of medical oxygen in the health facilities of Jammu and Kashmir to serve the public,” it said.

The claim comes after advisor Baseer Khan received a consignment of seven oxygen generation plants from Germany on Monday.

Khan said that with the commissioning of these seven plants, the oxygen requirement across the hospitals in J&K will be almost fulfilled and will cater to the daily requirements.

Among the seven plants, five have a capacity of 1000 LPM each while two plants will have a capacity of 1500 and 600 LPM respectively.

Khan said that the supporting infrastructure for the oxygen plants is almost ready and it is expected to be installed commissioned within a few days.

“Medical oxygen has become an important commodity in the fight against this pandemic and with the commissioning of these oxygen generation plants, the oxygenated bed capacity of the hospitals will be greatly enhanced,” he said.

“The government is keeping a keen eye on the developments and is taking adequate steps to augment its capacity,” he said.