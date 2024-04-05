 Lack of fire safety measures puts congested markets at risk - Hindustan Times
Lack of fire safety measures puts congested markets at risk

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 05, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Unruly parking, mismanaged traffic makes it even more tough to take prompt action in case of an emergency

With festival of Eid round the corner, city markets are abuzz with buyers on a shopping spree. However, despite the last year’s fire incident ahead of Eid in a shopping complex in Chowk area, there are no proper precautionary measures being undertaken to avoid such a situation.

A market in Old City area. (HT Photo)
A market in Old City area. (HT Photo)

Even the fire department is yet to make necessary arrangements in case of an emergency.

Many of the shops and showrooms in busy commercial areas still lack fire safety equipment.

It is worth mentioning that goods worth several lakhs were gutted in a fire that broke out last year ahead of Eid at Nehru Complex in Chowk area. On Wednesday, a fire erupted at a shop in Civil Lines while late in the night another fire broke out at Maya Press building in Mutthiganj.

At present Katra, Kothaparch,a Chowk and Roshanbagh markets are buzzing with people ahead of the festival of Eid.

“The market area of Chowk is jam packed with people and vehicles parked in irregular manner. In case of emergency, it will be difficult for fire tenders to reach the spot on time due to traffic jam and heavy crowd,” says local Congress leader Irshad Ullah.

The situation is worse at Roshan Bagh market where it gets difficult for even small vehicles to move. In case of any fire incident, there is no route through which fire tenders may reach the spot on time as Roshan Bagh market is packed with roadside vendors and buyers these days.

Majority of the shops are stuffed with garments and clothes which easily catch fire. A local resident Amanat says that very few shop owners have made arrangements of fire safety equipment at their establishments.

Chief fire officer RK Pandey said that a checking drive was carried out at market areas a few months back. Some shops at Shahganj and other market areas were found equipped with fire safety equipment. However, hundred percent compliance of the order is yet to be completed.

Pandey further said mist bikes will be deployed at Chowk and other market areas of the city for taking instant action in case of any emergency situation.

