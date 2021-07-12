Home / Cities / Others / Madhepura: Lawyer shot at
Madhepura: Lawyer shot at

A lawyer was critically injured after being shot at by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Madhepura district on Monday morning
By Aditya Nath Jha, Madhepura
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:25 PM IST

A lawyer was critically injured after being shot at by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Madhepura district on Monday morning.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Md Afaque Alam, was on his way to Udakishunganj sub-divisional court when he was shot at by two-bike borne miscreants between Rahta and Panchhgachhiya on State Highway 58 under Udakishunganj police station of Madhepura.

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to the community health centre (CHC) at Udakishunganj.

Meanwhile, lawyers and locals gathered at CHC and demanded immediate arrest of the criminals involved in the case.

Udakishunganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satish Kumar said “The injured lawyer has been sent to Madhepura Medical College and Hospital for better treatment. Probe is underway to find the motive behind the incident.” He added the culprits would be apprehended soon.

“The incident appears to be a fallout of old enmity,” police sources said. The victim was previously an ex-sarpanch of Nardah panchayat, a source said.

