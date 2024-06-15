Manipur: Abandoned house allegedly burnt in Imphal

A house abandoned by its inmates after the outbreak of the ongoing crisis in Manipur was allegedly burnt at Old Lambulane in the state Capital Imphal on Saturday evening, officials said, however, adding that the source of the fire was yet to be determined. The house is located in a secure zone near the Manipur chief minister’s residence and new Manipur secretariat office building in Imphal. (Representative Image)

Officials said the house belonged to former chief secretary of Goa, Thangkhopao Kipgen, who died on March 3, 2005, and his family abandoned it over a year ago after the crisis in Manipur started.

It is located in a secure zone adjacent to the Kuki Inn complex, which is opposite the Manipur chief minister’s residence at Babupara. It is also located just behind the New Manipur Secretariat office building.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Saturday. Manipur fire services rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Officials of the Manipur Fire Service said as the roof of the house was made of wood with galvanised tin, the firefighters, assisted by a reinforcement team from Thoubal district, took over an hour to extinguish the fire.

Earlier on Friday, two abandoned houses belonging to Meiteis were allegedly set ablaze by unknown miscreants in Manipur’s Jiribam, where fresh violence erupted last week.