Mauritius PM and Modi to hold bilateral talks in Varanasi

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam will arrive in Varanasi on Wednesday for a three-day visit. Upon arrival at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, he will proceed to a star hotel near Mint House Crossroad, where he will stay overnight. Hoardings displyaed on Nadesar road in Varanasi (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

On September 11, Ramgoolam will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also be in Varanasi that day. Following the meeting, PM Modi will depart, while Ramgoolam will remain in Kashi to attend the Ganga Aarti ceremony aboard a cruise. On September 12, he will offer prayers at the Baba Kashi Vishwanath temple before leaving for Ayodhya.

Divisional commissioner S Rajalingam confirmed, “All preparations for the visit have been completed. Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam will reach Kashi on September 10.” He added that PM Narendra Modi will arrive on September 11 to hold the bilateral talks.

Varanasi police commissioner Mohit Agarwal stated that tight security arrangements are in place for the VVIP visit. Police personnel have been instructed to maintain vigilance and ensure smooth traffic flow to avoid inconvenience to the public.

In preparation for the visits of PM Narendra Modi and Mauritius PM Ramgoolam, the city has been beautifully decorated from the airport to the hotel venue. Wall paintings have been done on flyovers, and posters featuring both leaders have been displayed, accompanied by slogans celebrating the long-standing friendship between India and Mauritius.

Acting chief secretary Deepak Kumar and director general of police Rajiv Krishna conducted inspections of Babatpur Airport helipad, Reserve Police Lines helipad, and the hotel venue for the bilateral talks. They reviewed arrangements and issued necessary instructions.

At the airport, they also inspected the terminal building, apron, and runway turn pad. Divisional commissioner S Rajalingam and police commissioner Mohit Agarwal briefed the officials on all final preparations and security measures at the hotel.

The chief secretary emphasised the importance of timely and complete readiness, while the DGP stressed extra caution regarding security.

District magistrate Satyendra Kumar, ADG Zone Piyush Mordia, additional police commissioner Shivhari Meena, and other officers were present during the inspection.