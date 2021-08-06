Mob attacks police after 20-yr-old’s death

Several policemen were injured after being attacked by a mob protesting the killing of a 20-year-old man at Abhuar village under Kishanpur police station of Supaul district on Friday.

Police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse the mob pelting stones on them, said superintendent of police Manoj Kumar.

According to police, Sonu Kumar was shot dead following a heated argument with his friend Heera Kumar Jha, who has since gone absconding.

Soon after the incident, hundreds of people blocked NH 327 (A) near Gol Chowk. Supaul district magistrate Mahendra Kumar and SP Manoj Kumar reached the spot, after which the mob went on a rampage.

“An FIR has been lodged against the accused. Legal action will be taken against the accused and those indulged in stone-pelting,” the SP said.