Home / Cities / Others / Mob attacks police after 20-yr-old’s death
Police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse the mob pelting stones on them. (Representative image)
Police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse the mob pelting stones on them. (Representative image)
others

Mob attacks police after 20-yr-old’s death

Soon after the incident, hundreds of people blocked NH 327 (A) near Gol Chowk. Supaul district magistrate Mahendra Kumar and SP Manoj Kumar reached the spot, after which the mob went on a rampage
READ FULL STORY
By Aditya Nath Jha, Supaul
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:09 PM IST

Several policemen were injured after being attacked by a mob protesting the killing of a 20-year-old man at Abhuar village under Kishanpur police station of Supaul district on Friday.

Police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse the mob pelting stones on them, said superintendent of police Manoj Kumar.

According to police, Sonu Kumar was shot dead following a heated argument with his friend Heera Kumar Jha, who has since gone absconding.

Soon after the incident, hundreds of people blocked NH 327 (A) near Gol Chowk. Supaul district magistrate Mahendra Kumar and SP Manoj Kumar reached the spot, after which the mob went on a rampage.

“An FIR has been lodged against the accused. Legal action will be taken against the accused and those indulged in stone-pelting,” the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.