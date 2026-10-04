No pink tickets from Oct 4; Saheli cards must for free DTC travel
New Delhi: Women travelling on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses will no longer be able to avail free travel through pink paper tickets from Sunday, as the Delhi government notified that the facility will be available only via Pink Saheli Smart Cards (NCMC)
New Delhi: Women travelling on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses will no longer be able to avail free travel through pink paper tickets from Sunday, as the Delhi government notified that the facility will be available only via Pink Saheli Smart Cards (NCMC).
The transport department issued a notification on Saturday, amending the Delhi Transport Corporation (Free and Concessional Passes) Regulations, 1985, after approval from Lieutenant Governor Tranjit Singh Sandhu. The amendment comes into force from October 4, Sunday.
A senior transport department official said the new rules mean women eligible for free travel must use their smart card to travel free on DTC and cluster buses.
“Women who do not have a card can travel by purchasing a ticket at the applicable fare,” the official said.
The notification states that women passengers and transgender people are eligible for free travel on both AC and non-AC DTC and cluster buses.
The Delhi government had earlier announced that smart cards, launched in March, would be issued after Aadhaar-based verification to women with a Delhi address.
The ticket-based system allowed women travelling on DTC buses to travel for free, regardless of their place of residence.
According to government data, more than 1.85 million cards had been issued by September. The government has said the card will also function as a common mobility card for other public transport services after recharge.
The amended rules also clarify that women who are not eligible for the free-travel scheme can use DTC and cluster buses by purchasing tickets at the applicable fare.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More