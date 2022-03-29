SSU to help housewives learn Sanskrit online
Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) will teach Sanskrit to women, including such housewives interested in learning the language.
The training will be imparted through online Sanskrit Training (Learning) Centre, being set up on the university premises.
Executive council of the university has approved the proposal and the university administration has started preparations to set up the centre.
Training in rituals and astrology would also be imparted.
SSU vice chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi said that online Sanskrit Training centre is being set up in the university. “Along with housewives, priests, astrologers would also be trained through the centre which would also conduct six-month certificate courses in basic Sanskrit, basic astrology, and basic priesthood,” he said.
“Renowned professors of Sanskrit and astrology would teach the people and thus employment generation for those who know Sanskrit language would be ensured,” he said.
He said that the Sanskrit training centre would help generate interest among the people about the language. “The center will also help prepare students for NET, JRF and other competitive examinations,” he added.
