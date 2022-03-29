Home / Cities / Others / SSU to help housewives learn Sanskrit online
others

SSU to help housewives learn Sanskrit online

The training will be imparted through online Sanskrit Training (Learning) Centre, being set up on the university premises.
SSU to help housewives learn Sanskrit online (file)
SSU to help housewives learn Sanskrit online (file)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 11:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) will teach Sanskrit to women, including such housewives interested in learning the language.

The training will be imparted through online Sanskrit Training (Learning) Centre, being set up on the university premises.

Executive council of the university has approved the proposal and the university administration has started preparations to set up the centre.

Training in rituals and astrology would also be imparted.

SSU vice chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi said that online Sanskrit Training centre is being set up in the university. “Along with housewives, priests, astrologers would also be trained through the centre which would also conduct six-month certificate courses in basic Sanskrit, basic astrology, and basic priesthood,” he said.

“Renowned professors of Sanskrit and astrology would teach the people and thus employment generation for those who know Sanskrit language would be ensured,” he said.

He said that the Sanskrit training centre would help generate interest among the people about the language. “The center will also help prepare students for NET, JRF and other competitive examinations,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out