Delhi Metro: 3 new automated motor driving test tracks in three months

Three more automated motor driving test tracks – in Dwarka, Jharoda and Lado Sarai – are likely to be operational in Delhi in the next three months, said a senior government official on Thursday.

“The automated tracks in Dwarka and Jharoda are ready and should be operational in another month. In less than three months, the one is Lado Sarai should also be functional. The fourth one in Hari Nagar will take some time,” said the senior official in the transport department, who did not wish to be identified.

Another government official said, “Last month, the government floated a tender for constructing a building in Lado Sarai to shift the present transport office in Vasant Vihar there. It essentially means, even though the automated track in Lado Sarai should soon get functional for tests, applicants would still have to visit the Vasant Vihar centre for paperwork until the new building in Lado Sarai is ready. This centre would cater to applicants from south Delhi localities such as Munirka, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj and RK Puram.”

Delhi currently has nine automated driving test tracks. The first one was launched at Sarai Kale Khan in February 2018. The next few came up at Mayur Vihar I, Surajmal Vihar, Shakur Basti and Burari.

“Work on the four tracks in Dwarka, Jharoda, Lado Sarai and Hari Nagar were supposed to be completed by mid-2020 but got delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, even though things are normal, applications are less. But the numbers are likely to increase soon,” said the second official.

Tests on automated tracks are much more stringent. Unlike conventional tests, in which drivers have to drive on a track amid traffic in the presence of a motor vehicle inspector, the automated tracks simulate tougher driving conditions.

The tests are monitored by sensor-based cameras, the video is live-streamed in a control room at the spot and evaluation is done by a computer software. The result is generated after taking into consideration instances of the total time taken, unscheduled stops, the number of times the applicant hit a kerb or goes off track. Any driver who scores below 70% has to reappear for the test after a certain time.

“The process is much more accurate. In the centres that have so far converted to automated tracks, the percentage of people failing the driving tests has gone up from 15%-20% to roughly 45%-50%. The process has a few flaws, such as the cameras acting over-sensitive at times especially on evaluation of the reverse-S test and parallel parking. But such issues can be tackled by adjusting error margins,” said a motor licensing official, at one of the centres with automated tracks, who did not wish to be identified.

For four-wheelers, the test involves parallel parking, and driving through up-gradient, forward-8, reverse-S and traffic junctions. For two-wheelers, it is a serpentine track and there is the focus on emergency braking skills.

KK Kapila, chairperson of the International Road Federation (IRF), a global body working for better and safer roads, said: “Automated driving test tracks and the evaluation process is stringent, no doubt, but it is also scientific. It is capable of ensuring that only people with decent skills and knowledge get a licence to drive. Also, by reducing human intervention in the process, it reduces room for corruption and the tout culture in regional transport offices. This technology should be adopted by all states.”

