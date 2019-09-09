‘Padhe Lucknow’ campaign to kick-start with monthly pan-city reading sessions

cities

Soon, teachers and students studying in Lucknow University (LU), its affiliated colleges as well as government schools in the state capital would dedicate time to monthly reading sessions, said officials. The date and time of these sessions would be known beforehand and all students and teachers would participate in them together, they said.

The initiative is a part of the soon to be launched ‘Padhe Lucknow’ campaign.

In an effort to inculcate a love for studies, especially reading, in students, UP governor and chancellor of Lucknow University, Anandiben Patel, instructed vice-chancellor Prof SP Singh to prepare a road-map for the campaign. In this connection, Prof Singh called a meeting of senior officials of the varsity on Monday.

It was proposed during the meeting, said LU V-C, to initially earmark 30 minutes of reading time once a month for students.

“During this time, students will read a book of their choice anywhere on the campus. Teachers too will use this time reading books. There will be no restriction on the choice of book or the reading content,” said Prof Singh.

He said the university would work as one unit and the affiliated colleges as another. “But the timing and date of book reading will remain the same. Teachers of respective classes will take photographs of these sessions and upload them on a portal that will be created for this purpose,” he said.

“The idea is to make the habit of reading a revolution. We want students to be inclined towards reading instead of wasting time on mobile phones and the social media. The ‘Padhe Lucknow’ campaign is a novel initiative by the governor,” said Prof Singh.

“The V-C said the ideas would be discussed further in another meeting of senior education officials called on September 11,” said LU spokesperson Prof Narendra Pandey.

The meeting on Monday was attended by pro vice-chancellor Prof RK Singh, Bhau Rao Devras Shodh Peeth Prof Somesh Shukla, dean of faculty of law Prof CP Singh, dean of faculty of education Prof Amita Bajpai, LU spokesperson Prof NK Pandey, dean of college development council Prof RR Singh, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Shodh Peeth director Prof Ram Ganesh, director of Atal Sushasan Shodh Peeth Nandlal Bharti, NSS coordinator Rakesh Dwivedi and others.

Last month, millions of students studying in government-run primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh took to reading storybooks when the basic education department celebrated Independence Day as ‘Reading Mela’ -- a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at inculcating the habit of reading among children.

