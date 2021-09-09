Bypoll for one Council seat on Oct 4

The by-election to one Bihar Legislative Council seat from the Assembly quota, which fell vacant with the death of Tanveer Akhtar in May this year, will be held on October 4 and the result announced the same day, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India ( ECI) on Thursday.

Akhtar, from the ruling JD(U), had died due to Covid-19 on May 8 this year.

In the 75-member Legislative Council, 24 seats represented by elected nominees from local bodies fell vacant in July due to the delay in holding the panchayat polls in Bihar.