Akhtar, from the ruling JD(U), had died due to Covid-19 on May 8 this year. (Representative image)
Bypoll for one Council seat on Oct 4

In the 75-member Legislative Council, 24 seats represented by elected nominees from local bodies fell vacant in July due to the delay in holding the panchayat polls in Bihar.
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 09:06 PM IST

The by-election to one Bihar Legislative Council seat from the Assembly quota, which fell vacant with the death of Tanveer Akhtar in May this year, will be held on October 4 and the result announced the same day, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India ( ECI) on Thursday.

Akhtar, from the ruling JD(U), had died due to Covid-19 on May 8 this year.

In the 75-member Legislative Council, 24 seats represented by elected nominees from local bodies fell vacant in July due to the delay in holding the panchayat polls in Bihar.

