Bypoll for one Council seat on Oct 4

By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 09:06 PM IST
The by-election to one Bihar Legislative Council seat from the Assembly quota, which fell vacant with the death of Tanveer Akhtar in May this year, will be held on October 4 and the result announced the same day, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India ( ECI) on Thursday.
Akhtar, from the ruling JD(U), had died due to Covid-19 on May 8 this year.
In the 75-member Legislative Council, 24 seats represented by elected nominees from local bodies fell vacant in July due to the delay in holding the panchayat polls in Bihar.