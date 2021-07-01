PU gears up for clearing pending exams

Patna University (PU) is set to commence online examination form filling process on Friday, varsity officials said.

Higher educational institutions in Bihar are set to reopen after July 6 following the long shutdown due to raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare, said, “Students of BA, BCom and BSc part III can fill examination forms from July 2 to July 17 through online portal. We have made arrangements for conducting exams at all exam centres. Examination schedule will be announced following the government’s Covid-19 guidelines.”

“The varsity would soon announce schedule for admission in new academic session. If all goes well, we are likely to begin admission process in early July,” he said.

Meanwhile, the final-year students of traditional undergraduate courses have pinned hopes for timely examination and result announcement so that they don’t miss the chance of taking admission in post graduate courses.

Amit Kumar, a third-year BSc student of BN College, said, “Delay in exam and result announcement will have adverse effect on post graduate admissions. Final marksheet is an essential requirement for taking admission in post graduate courses. In case of delay, we might miss the opportunity and suffer loss of a year.”

PU takes admission in traditional postgraduate courses on the basis of marks obtained by students in their last qualifying exams.

Similarly, Patna Women’s College has also tentatively scheduled examination for fourth and sixth semesters in the third week of July.

Principal Sister M Rashmi AC, said, “We are likely to begin examination from July 12. We are waiting for the government’s guidelines for finalising exam dates.”

Last week, the state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced that educational institutions would open after July 6 in a phased manner if the Covid-19 situation remained stable.