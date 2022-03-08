Additional fuel and power bills add burden on PMC
PUNE While citizens are already burdened with high fuel prices and increased electricity charges, even the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) expenditure on fuel has increased from ₹74 crore to ₹126 crore in the last four years. The civic body’s power bills, too, have increased from ₹149 crore to ₹213 crore, as per details provided in the budget.
While presenting the draft budget for 2022-23 on Monday, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar shared various figures comparing income and expenditure over the last four years. Kumar said that during the year ended December 2018, the PMC spent ₹74.42 crore on fuel with the expenditure on fuel increasing every subsequent year to reach ₹126 crore in December 2021. Kumar said that increased fuel charges had put a burden on the civic body.
A PMC official requesting anonymity said, “For the last few years, oil prices have remained high. The PMC needs fuel for its garbage-carrying vehicles and other officials’ vehicles. The PMPML fuel is not part of these figures. That is different and gets reflected in the PMPML budget.”
Civic activist Vivek Velenkar said, “For the last few years, despite crude oil prices having remained low, the central government has kept them high. Naturally, both government agencies and the common man have been affected and the figures are indicative of the same. Also, if as the PMC claims, they have indeed installed more than 1lakh LED bulbs, why is the electricity expenditure increasing!”
Meanwhile, Kumar also raised the issue of increased salaries. “Our main worry is over the salary component. As the 7th pay commission has been accepted for municipal and PMPML employees, it has brought a huge burden on municipal expenditure. This can be observed by comparing the figures for the past four years. Even the number of contract employees has increased, putting an additional burden on the PMC. As 31% of the budget is spent on salaries alone, it has forced the civic body to reduce the budgetary provision for development works,” Kumar said.
-
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
‘Don’t agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, whose party contested the month-long assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), wondered where the data for exit polls came from.
-
'Unhappy with my performance; 40s, 50s are nothing': Axed IND star plans return
A star promising batter, who currently is not part of any Indian team is hoping to put up a good show in the Ranji Trophy, hoping to make a comeback to the national team soon.