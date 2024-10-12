Menu Explore
Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

ByNamita Shibad
Oct 12, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Indian Construction Machinery Private Limited sets up integrated facility for sales, service, spare parts, and machine care in Lonikand

New integrated facility of Tata Hitachi Dealership- Indian Construction Machinery inaugurated in city

Indian Construction Machinery Private Limited sets up integrated facility for sales, service, spare parts, and machine care in Lonikand. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Indian Construction Machinery Private Limited sets up integrated facility for sales, service, spare parts, and machine care in Lonikand. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

PUNE Indian Construction Machinery Private Limited, an authorised Dealership of Tata Hitachi, has set-up a state-of-the-art integrated facility for sales, service, spare parts, and machine care in Lonikand to cater both Pune and Ahmednagar markets. Sandeep Singh, managing director, Tata Hitachi, on Friday inaugurated this facility. The facility is equipped to carry out full machine overhauls, including structural welding, engine repairs, and hydraulic maintenance. In addition, it will maintain an inventory of re-manufactured aggregates and new parts to ensure quick replacements, minimising downtime for customers.

BAI felicitates meritorious children of construction workers

PUNE Over 100 meritorious children of construction workers were honoured in an event held by the Builders Association of India (BAI) Pune Center. The economic situation of construction workers is often poor. Despite this, many parents strive to educate their children. Therefore, children who have the opportunity to receive an education should make efforts to attain a good education to change their own and their families’ status. If they build their careers through quality education, their economic and social status will change,” advised Sunil Phulari, special inspector general of police (IGP) for the Kolhapur region, who was the chief guest for the event.

