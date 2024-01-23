Construction labourer killed in scuffle at Tathawade

A 23-year-old construction labourer lost his life in a brutal attack by two unidentified suspects at a construction site at Thathawade on Saturday. The victim, Pramod Ramchandra Yadav, who was working at the Kohinoor Sapphire Phase 2 at Tathawade was allegedly attacked and strangled by two persons for unknown reasons. As per the complaint filed by his brother Virendra Kumar Yadav, his brother was allegedly attacked and killed by Lavlesh Malkhan Yadav and Binay Ramsharan Yadav from Tathawade. As per the complainant, the deceased labourer was carrying out his duties at the construction site when the assailants approached and assaulted him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the complainant, the deceased labourer was carrying out his duties at the construction site when the assailants approached and assaulted him. The complainant suspects that the attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident, leaving the labourer in critical condition. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and Wakad police are exploring all possible leads to arrest the accused.

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under IPC sections 302 and 34, and further investigation is underway.