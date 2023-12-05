Locals versus outsiders debate back, this time in Alandi temple

After locals in Jejuri went on strike in May this year to protest the appointment of 80% outsiders as trustees of the Khandoba Temple, it is now the turn of Alandi residents to protest outsiders being given entry in the Sant Dnyaneshwar Temple Trust. The bandh adversely affected the Sanjeevan Samadhi ceremony of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj. (HT FILE PIC)

After the Santshrestha Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sansthan Committee which controls the Sant Dynaneshwar Temple included three outsiders in the temple trust last month, the residents of Alandi called for a bandh on Tuesday to protest the same. The bandh to oppose the temple trust’s election process took place in a democratic and peaceful manner from 6 am to 6 pm. While a march was held from Chakan Chowk to Bahadur Chowk at 10 am. The protesters gave a memorandum letter regarding the bandh to Naib tehsildar Ram Bije. As part of the bandh, the villagers kept shops closed. Locals alleged that even after interviewing the villagers of Alandi, the Santshrestha Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sansthan Committee had not appointed them as trustees. Babanrao Kurhade, former mayor of the Alandi Municipal Council, said, “Our demand is not unconstitutional. People in the system are creating confusion between Alandi citizens and Warkaris. They took interviews of our villagers but none of them was appointed to the trust.”

The locals said that interested applicants were interviewed for six vacant posts of trustees of the Alandi Devasthan last month after which three people (all outsiders) including Bhavarth Dekhane, advocate Rajendra Umap, and Yogi Niranjannath were appointed to the trust and given appointment letters.

Meanwhile, the bandh adversely affected the Sanjeevan Samadhi ceremony of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj as a large number of pilgrims had arrived in the temple town near Pune from all across the state. Whereas the trust now plans to hold a meeting with the locals to resolve the issue. Temple trustee, advocate Vikas Dhage Patil, said, “The villagers of Alandi had given a call for a one-day bandh. We have appealed to the villagers not to close the city during such an important event of Kartiki Wari and we are confident of resolving the issue by dialogue with the local residents of Alandi.”

Earlier in May this year, Jejuri villagers had gone on strike after the charity commissioner reconstituted the Khandoba Temple Trust with 80% outsiders as trustees. While the constitution of the Khandoba Temple Trust allows appointment of outsiders as trustees, locals alleged it reduced local representation.