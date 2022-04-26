Now, PMC to take action against illegal hoardings

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has stepped up action against illegal encroachments by roadside vendors, will now also act against illegal hoards in the city.

With the administrator taking charge of the civic body, there is no political influence during the drives, making the PMC take stringent action.

Along with the anti-encoachment drive, the PMC will also start a drive against illegal hoardings. As this drive requires technical manpower, the civic body will appoint an agency to conduct the drive along with its officials.

Meanwhile, acting as per the court’s instructions, the PMC has started drive against vendors who keep their commodities and hand carts in a public space during the night.

According to the court’s instructions, hawkers cannot occupy public spaces after business hours.

Madhav Jagtap, head of PMC anti-encroachment department said, “We have started the drive against hawkers who are keeping their items on the road after business hours. After 10pm, the hawkers need to shift their carts and other luggage from the spot and vacate the place. The PMC conducted a drive on Monday night at Swargate, Rasta peth, KEM hospital and other places and seized carts and other belongings.”