Now, PMC to take action against illegal hoardings
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has stepped up action against illegal encroachments by roadside vendors, will now also act against illegal hoards in the city.
With the administrator taking charge of the civic body, there is no political influence during the drives, making the PMC take stringent action.
Along with the anti-encoachment drive, the PMC will also start a drive against illegal hoardings. As this drive requires technical manpower, the civic body will appoint an agency to conduct the drive along with its officials.
Meanwhile, acting as per the court’s instructions, the PMC has started drive against vendors who keep their commodities and hand carts in a public space during the night.
According to the court’s instructions, hawkers cannot occupy public spaces after business hours.
Madhav Jagtap, head of PMC anti-encroachment department said, “We have started the drive against hawkers who are keeping their items on the road after business hours. After 10pm, the hawkers need to shift their carts and other luggage from the spot and vacate the place. The PMC conducted a drive on Monday night at Swargate, Rasta peth, KEM hospital and other places and seized carts and other belongings.”
BJP wants former corporators to regularly visit PMC and take up civic issues
Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil has instructed party office-bearers and former corporators to daily visit the municipal corporation office even as their tenure is over and the civic body is currently being governed by an administrator. Patil has asked former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane and leader of the House Shrinath Bhimale to remain present at the corporation during office hours.
UP reports 203 fresh Covid-19 cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 203 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of the active Covid-19 cases to 1,316, according to the Health Department data.
Pune district reports 25 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 25 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 215 are active cases. Pune city reported 15 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,352 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,491 and the toll stood at 3,627.
PIL seeks NIA probe into Malda blast; more crude bombs recovered in West Bengal
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Calcutta high court on Tuesday seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency into Sunday's blast in West Bengal's Malda district in which five children were injured. Meanwhile, one person was injured on Tuesday when he was trying to remove some garbage in the area. Later police recovered six crude bombs from the area. The matter is likely to be heard later this week.
Mumbai, Pune account for 80% of Covid active cases in state
Pune: Two districts in the state, Mumbai and Pune, account for 80% of Covid active cases in the state. The sudden surge of virus cases has affected only the two districts as most others continue to report zero new cases and zero active Covid cases. Of the 929 active cases in Maharashtra, 739 are from Mumbai and Pune as per the state health records.
