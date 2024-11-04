Software engineer dies in hit-and-run while lighting fireworks in Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune: A 35-year-old software engineer lost his life after being struck by a speeding vehicle whilst lighting fireworks in the Ravet area of Pimpri Chinchwad, officials said on Monday. According to police officials, Patel was lighting fireworks on Diwali eve when he was struck by a speeding car, which authorities have since identified. (Representational image)

The incident occurred on Friday evening in front of Felicity Society, where the victim was celebrating with family members following Laxmi Pujan.

The deceased, identified as Soham Patel, was employed as a software engineer at a multinational company.

According to police officials, Patel was lighting fireworks on Diwali eve when he was struck by a speeding car, which authorities have since identified. Patel succumbed to multiple injuries. The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

However, after 48 hours, police have yet to locate the driver responsible.

"The deceased was working as a software engineer in a private company and was lighting fireworks on the main road in front of their society. At that time, a speeding car struck him," said Nitin Phatangare, Senior Police Inspector at Ravet police station.

Phatangare added, "We have analysed technical evidence and we are very close to identifying and arresting the accused in this case."

A case has been registered at Ravet police station under sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).