Two cases registered in Pune for raising provocative slogans

Two cases were registered at Swargate and Khadki police stations for allegedly trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the city and raising provocative slogans. Swargate police have booked as many 125 persons affiliated to a right-wing group for allegedly trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the city (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the first incident, Swargate police have booked as many 125 persons affiliated to a right-wing group for allegedly trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the city, threatening policemen from discharging their duties by resorting to fear mongering and blocking police station area with personal vehicles.

The incident took place on September 20 and Swargate police station senior police inspector Dilip Phulpagare lodged the FIR on September 24 under BNS sections 299, 123 (2),221, 189 (2), 189 (3),189 (5),190,56,57,353 (2) and Maharashtra police Act 37(1)(3) and 135.

No arrests have been made so far, said police.

In the second incident, the Khadki police on Wednesday booked the president and office bearers of Maulana Azad Foundation (Indira Kalyan Kendra), for allegedly raising provocative slogans against those who defamed the Muslim Prophet, raised derogatory slogans against MLA Nitesh Rane and slogans in favour of Palestine. The incident took place on September 21.

The FIR was lodged by Sham Nandram Kachi, a resident of Gadi Adda in Khadki.

Kachi in his FIR stated that the accused raised provocative slogans near Sai Clinic area in Khadki bazaar in violation of the guidelines issued by the police station.

The accused have been identified Asneen Majid Qureshi, 20; Affan Riyaz Chaudhary, 20; Kamran Ishaque Ansari, 19 and Arsalan Mahroof Chaudhary, 22, all of whom have been arrested.

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 189 (2), 196,223,302, Maharashtra police act 37 (1) (3) and 135.