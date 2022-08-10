Ukraine-returned med students unable to get documents from varsity

It’s been a difficult time for Karan Adhe, 22, a second-year medical student who returned from Ukraine four months ago after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. He is now unable to get back his educational and other documents from his university in Ukraine.

“I was studying in the second-year MBBS course in Ukraine and when the war started, we returned to India. While from the last one-and-a-half months, all of us students are trying to reach out to the university and other concerned authorities to get our transcript certificate, NOC to take admission in another country, and other documents but there is no response from their side,” said Adhe, a resident of Nanded district in Maharashtra.

With the new academic year beginning, medical students who returned to India from war-torn Ukraine are facing difficulties in retrieving their university documents from Ukraine. There are thousands of such students who either want to cancel their admission in Ukrainian universities or their parents do not want to send them back to the war-torn country. Hence, these students are looking for alternatives in countries around Ukraine with most of them trying to get admissions in Russian universities. With the war still going on however, the Ukraine government is not cooperating with these students to return their educational documents.

Dr Sudarshan Gherde, president of the Foreign Medical Association of India (FMAI) which helps students get admission in foreign universities, said, “In the year 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic started across the globe due to which most of the Indian students didn’t go to Ukraine for studies and instead, continued with online studies. Around seven to eight months back, students resumed offline classes and suddenly this war started. Now as most students and their parents are scared for them to return to Ukraine, they are looking at alternative universities to take admission in. Due to the war however, the Ukraine government is not responding to these students’ repeated efforts to get their educational documents from the Ukrainian government.”

“As the number is high and Ukraine is not willing to lose these students from their universities, our students are stuck in a very difficult situation. There are some important documents that are needed to take admission in another country that include transcript of record (TOR), an NOC certificate from the university and in case of some students, even their Class 10 and 12 board certificates. Till these documents are given to the students, they cannot take admission anywhere and soon, the admission process in other countries will end too,” Dr Gherde said.

Till now, more than 22,000 Indians including students stuck in Ukraine have been evacuated safely from countries around Ukraine under operation Ganga. There were around 18,000 Indian students studying in various Ukrainian universities, out of which approximately 2,500 students were from Maharashtra. Almost all these students from Maharashtra have been brought back to India and they are now looking at universities in other countries to take admission.