Punjab: Paddy procurement begins today

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:19 IST

CHANDIGARH The Punjab government will start procurement of paddy on Tuesday. Four state procurement agencies along with the Centre’s Food Corporation of India (FCI) will purchase the crop in 1,734 mandis across the state.

Food and supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Monday said the state government has made all preparations for procurement. Regarding the cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs 36,000 crore sought by the Punjab government from the Centre , Ashu said it would be arranged in the coming week before the commencement of paddy arrival. He said that several technological interventions have been introduced to bring about transparency in procurement and curb malpractices.

Linkages of mandis with mills has been done using GPS mapping to avoid extra transportation cost, he added As per agriculture department officials, area under paddy cultivation is 29.20 lakh hectares and the state is expecting procurement of 165 lakh metric tonnes this season.

Ashu said arrangements for procurement of 170 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been made. Strict instructions have been issued to ensure timely payment to farmers, he added. A new portal has also been launched for online millers’ registration and allotment of paddy.

With a view to preventing recycling of rice meant for public distribution system (PDS), penal provisions under the Essential Commodity Act have also been introduced in the policy. Due to sporadic rainfall in the past week, the moisture level in the paddy has gone up. The minister appealed to farmers to bring dry crop, within the specifications, to mandis to compliment the state government’s efforts to ensure hassle-free procurement.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 01:19 IST