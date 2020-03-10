Schools take preventive measures

cities

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 21:41 IST

Pune: Several schools in the city have taken precautionary measures following the confirmation of positive coronavirus cases reported in the city. While some have declared leave for the next few days, others have issued precautions to be taken at school. Schools have sent notices to parents appealing that if their child is having any health issues then do not send them to school and their exams will be taken care of.

The state education department has sent a proposal to the state education ministry about taking a decision on whether to give statewide holiday to school or only in Pune and Mumbai districts.

In a circular issued by the state education commissioner Vishal Solanki, he has appealed to schools to take precautionary measures. “We are in continuous dialogue with the state education department and I have forwarded a proposal to give leave to all schools in the state or may be in some districts. The decision will be taken by the education minister after discussing with the health ministry.” said Solanki.

The notice to parents sent by Vidya Pratishtan Nanded City Public School states “As a precautionary measure, the school would remain closed from Wednesday (March 11) to Saturday (March 14). Further notification would be sent on Saturday (March 14).” DSK Public School has also declared leave till March 14.

A Pawar Public School notice to parents says, “Dear Parents. Please do not send your child to school if he/she is suffering from any sickness like cough, cold, stomachache, loose motions, fever, acidity, headache, etc. Do not worry if he/she misses exams.”

The notice sent to parents by The Bishops School, Kalyaninagar reads, “If your child is running a temperature, or has even a slight cold or cough, please keep him / her at home for a couple of days. So that the child gets the rest required to recover, while simultaneously ensuring that any possible infection remains contained and is not spread to a larger community.”

.”