Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul launches online classes, skill upgradation programmes

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:54 IST

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Charan Paduka, Katra has started online classes to facilitate the teaching-learning process for the students. These online classes are being organised for the students through different modes like Google classroom, Google Meet, WhatsApp video call, telephonic communication.

On the directions of chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar, the Gurukul has also started online practical training on required skills in vedic mantras, karam kand, jyotish, vastu shastra, yagya, other religious ceremonies and rituals besides yoga and sangeet so that the students can avail adequate job opportunities. For this purpose, a comprehensive schedule for online practical classes has been prepared.

The administrator of the Gurukul said that keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, such online theory and practical classes will continue till the situation normalises.