Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.61 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on June 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 27, 2024, is 27.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.61 °C and 33.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:46 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.99 °C and 33.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 100.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 28, 2024 30.02 °C Light rain
June 29, 2024 29.85 °C Light rain
June 30, 2024 30.88 °C Moderate rain
July 1, 2024 29.58 °C Light rain
July 2, 2024 29.87 °C Moderate rain
July 3, 2024 28.09 °C Moderate rain
July 4, 2024 24.19 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.02 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 30.42 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 22.99 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.75 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 35.16 °C Light rain
Delhi 31.48 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.61 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024
